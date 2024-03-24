Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of RLI by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

RLI stock opened at $146.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $123.04 and a 1-year high of $149.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.22 and its 200 day moving average is $137.86.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $433.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.12 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

