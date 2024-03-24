Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,389,000. Markel Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 141,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,261,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,519,000 after acquiring an additional 104,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 540,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,257,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Raymond James boosted their price target on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.81.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $165.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.07. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of -133.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $168.05.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is -296.77%.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.