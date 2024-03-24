Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 61,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,000. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises 2.8% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPM. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.6% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 43,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 57,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.96. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

