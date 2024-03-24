Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Encore Capital Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ECPG. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 40,480 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.34. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $54.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The asset manager reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $277.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Encore Capital Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Insider Transactions at Encore Capital Group

In other news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

