Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,388,000 after purchasing an additional 156,951 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,063,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,094,000 after acquiring an additional 588,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,460,000 after acquiring an additional 248,016 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,065,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,954,000 after acquiring an additional 415,056 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Argus lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

