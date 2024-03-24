Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,851 BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,851 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 265.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 10,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 240.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,093 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 23.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWXT. StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $102.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.73. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.42 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

