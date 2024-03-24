Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Takes $1.39 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. Synchrony Financial makes up about 1.3% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,220,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,095,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,609,000 after buying an additional 1,900,216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,172,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,187,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,151,000 after buying an additional 1,690,212 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 2.6 %

SYF stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $43.83. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.00.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYF. Bank of America upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Read Our Latest Report on SYF

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,164.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,158 shares of company stock worth $6,106,106. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.