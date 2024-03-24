Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Takes $1.55 Million Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 101,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000. Enerplus comprises about 1.4% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 155.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 18,625 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 656.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 117,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ERF shares. TD Securities reiterated a “tender” rating and set a $18.85 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Enerplus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.69.

Enerplus Price Performance

Enerplus stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.98. Enerplus Co. has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 27.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.38%.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

