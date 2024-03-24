Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Takes $240,000 Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 452.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RVLV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.91.

Revolve Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $20.59 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $257.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.