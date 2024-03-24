Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Takes $275,000 Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,287 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 92,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 7.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 310,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,736,000 after acquiring an additional 22,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 6.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Encore Wire Trading Down 0.8 %

WIRE stock opened at $246.65 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $138.20 and a twelve month high of $250.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.05. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $633.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

About Encore Wire

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.