Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Takes $964,000 Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,957,000 after acquiring an additional 128,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,140,000 after acquiring an additional 27,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186,102 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,928,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,794,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,523,000 after buying an additional 45,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Trading Down 0.9 %

OGS opened at $62.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average of $63.61. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $83.89.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The company had revenue of $605.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.77 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.93.

Get Our Latest Report on OGS

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.