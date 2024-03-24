Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,612 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $194.70 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $121.84 and a one year high of $195.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $3.08 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,532,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,532,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total transaction of $514,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,089.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,396 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

