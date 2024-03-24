Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Takes Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FNV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.30.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $114.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.78. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $161.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -55.97%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

