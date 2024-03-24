Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Takes Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000. Buckle makes up about 1.6% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Buckle at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Buckle by 167.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,598,000 after buying an additional 655,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Buckle by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,491,000 after buying an additional 381,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Buckle by 97.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 342,352 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Buckle by 283.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 322,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Buckle by 1,123.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 230,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Stock Down 1.7 %

BKE opened at $38.55 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.02. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.15. Buckle had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 50.88%. The company had revenue of $382.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Buckle’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Buckle Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Stories

