Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Takes Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Toro by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,702,000 after buying an additional 903,088 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Toro by 4.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,274,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,336,000 after buying an additional 207,532 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 25.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,378,000 after purchasing an additional 835,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,350,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,675,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,308,000 after purchasing an additional 61,806 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

In other news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,467 shares of company stock valued at $681,046. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

