Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.08), reports.

Landos Biopharma Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LABP opened at $7.83 on Friday. Landos Biopharma has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $8.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landos Biopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 119.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 30.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 39,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 14.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares in the last quarter.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is NX-13, an oral gut-selective Nucleotide Oligomerization Domain (NLRX1), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines that completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis (UC), as well as induce anti-inflammatory effects in CD4+ T cells and other cells in the gastrointestinal tract.

