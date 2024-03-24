Lantz Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Lantz Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

IJAN opened at $31.23 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.28.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

