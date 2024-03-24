Lexington Gold (LON:LEX) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Lexington Gold Ltd (LON:LEX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.90 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.88 ($0.05). 343,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 237,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.85 ($0.05).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78. The company has a market cap of £14.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of -0.93.

Lexington Gold Ltd engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in the United States. It holds interest in the four projects that covers a combined area of approximately 1,550 acres in North and South Carolina, the United States. The company was formerly known as Richland Resources Ltd and changed its name to Lexington Gold Ltd in December 2020.

