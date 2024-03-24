Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.01

Shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.01 and traded as high as $9.73. Lifetime Brands shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 44,220 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Lifetime Brands from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Lifetime Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 717,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 256,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 133,268 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

