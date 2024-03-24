LightInTheBox (LITB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 25th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LITB opened at $0.79 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 28.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LightInTheBox in a report on Sunday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

