LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.74 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 2.4% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $13,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95,433 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $678,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,175,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $68.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $69.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.63 and its 200 day moving average is $64.46.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

