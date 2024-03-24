LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.94 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 2.6% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.
In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DHR stock opened at $254.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $259.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.85.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.02%.
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
