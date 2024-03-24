LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.63 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $556.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $547.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $525.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.96 and a 12 month high of $562.69.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Roper Technologies

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.