LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.99 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.4% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $1,353.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,258.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1,052.11. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $601.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17. The firm has a market cap of $627.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,810 shares of company stock worth $19,387,692 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.