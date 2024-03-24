LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,230 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,230 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $107.77 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55. The firm has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.13 and its 200 day moving average is $100.48.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

