LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 16,812 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 16,812 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,162,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,180,295,000 after purchasing an additional 485,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,862,804,000 after purchasing an additional 855,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,919,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,607,886,000 after purchasing an additional 363,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $78.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

