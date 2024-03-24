LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 271 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 2.0% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $358.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $365.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.89.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

