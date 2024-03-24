Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $420.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $408.00 to $420.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LULU. Barclays lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $561.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.59.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 15.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $403.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.16. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $304.19 and a twelve month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

