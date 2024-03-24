Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $550.00 to $525.00. The stock had previously closed at $478.84, but opened at $416.25. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lululemon Athletica shares last traded at $396.76, with a volume of 4,452,588 shares.

LULU has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $463.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.16.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

