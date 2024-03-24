LuxUrban Hotels (LUXH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect LuxUrban Hotels to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LuxUrban Hotels Price Performance

LUXH opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. LuxUrban Hotels has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -1.33.

Get LuxUrban Hotels alerts:

Institutional Trading of LuxUrban Hotels

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUXH. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LuxUrban Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LuxUrban Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.