MAG Silver Corp. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MAG. TD Securities dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.88.

Shares of MAG opened at C$12.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 15.04. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$11.15 and a 52-week high of C$19.28.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

