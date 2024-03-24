MAG Silver Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

MAG Silver Price Performance

Shares of MAG opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $945.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.13. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAG Silver

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,746,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,069,000 after purchasing an additional 406,335 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 361,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,465,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after buying an additional 118,211 shares during the period. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.