MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Stock Price Down 2.1%

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.81 and last traded at $18.01. Approximately 13,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 19,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $137.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $33.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStreet Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 21,757.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in MainStreet Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

