Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0447 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This is an increase from Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MINN stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 28,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,306 shares during the period.

About Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF

The Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (MINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to target mainly investment-grade municipal securities of various maturities, with interest income that is exempted from federal and Minnesota state income tax.

