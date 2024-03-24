Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.38

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.38 and traded as high as $1.47. Marchex shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 24,037 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marchex in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Marchex Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 11.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marchex by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Marchex during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marchex by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

