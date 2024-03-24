Maris-Tech (MTEK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th.

Maris-Tech Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MTEK opened at $1.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11. Maris-Tech has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

About Maris-Tech

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, as well as the civilian and home security markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

