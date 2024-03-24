MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives $266.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $266.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th.

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 339.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 29,830 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,462,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $221.70 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $200.01 and a 12 month high of $399.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.99 and its 200 day moving average is $237.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

