MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives $266.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $266.89.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MarketAxess
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 339.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 29,830 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,462,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
MarketAxess Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of MKTX stock opened at $221.70 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $200.01 and a 12 month high of $399.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.99 and its 200 day moving average is $237.97.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.
MarketAxess Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MarketAxess
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.