Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.44-3.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.045-2.165 billion. Masimo also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.67-0.74 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $134.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.56. Masimo has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MASI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Masimo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 31.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth $69,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

