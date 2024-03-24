MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$31.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.21% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on MEG. National Bankshares upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.82.
MEG Energy Stock Down 0.5 %
MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.22). MEG Energy had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 2.3185638 EPS for the current year.
In other MEG Energy news, Director Derek Watson Evans sold 234,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.94, for a total transaction of C$6,788,247.74. In related news, Senior Officer David Michael Granger sold 32,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.47, for a total value of C$979,504.83. Also, Director Derek Watson Evans sold 234,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.94, for a total value of C$6,788,247.74. Insiders sold 301,679 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,336 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
