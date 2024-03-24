M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) vs. First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Head-To-Head Review

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) and M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

First Financial has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M&F Bancorp has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get First Financial alerts:

Profitability

This table compares First Financial and M&F Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial 22.38% 12.13% 1.25% M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial $271.10 million 1.61 $60.67 million $5.09 7.28 M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares First Financial and M&F Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Financial has higher revenue and earnings than M&F Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.8% of First Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of First Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of M&F Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. M&F Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. First Financial pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Financial and M&F Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 M&F Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Financial presently has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.12%. Given First Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Financial is more favorable than M&F Bancorp.

Summary

First Financial beats M&F Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans. In addition, the company offers lease financing, trust account, depositor, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

About M&F Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

M&F Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans for commercial and residential real estate, and construction; and consumer loans, as well as ATM services. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.