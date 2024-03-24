Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.24, reports.
Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %
Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.72 million and a PE ratio of -6.42. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $17.70.
In other news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc bought 555,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,499,992.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,074,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,511,366. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.
