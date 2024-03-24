Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.24, reports.

Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.72 million and a PE ratio of -6.42. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $17.70.

Get Mineralys Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mineralys Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc bought 555,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,499,992.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,074,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,511,366. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.