Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $6.08. 101,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,080,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.
Minim Trading Up 1.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69.
Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Minim had a negative net margin of 59.57% and a negative return on equity of 234.88%. The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minim
About Minim
Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufacture, and sells and Internet access products in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Minim
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Minim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.