Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $6.08. 101,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,080,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Minim Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Minim had a negative net margin of 59.57% and a negative return on equity of 234.88%. The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minim

About Minim

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Minim stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Minim, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MINM Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 961,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.09% of Minim as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufacture, and sells and Internet access products in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.

