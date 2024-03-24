Mizuho Downgrades Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) to Neutral

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $173.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $150.00. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VLO. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.08.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $169.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $171.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

