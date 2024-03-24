Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Trading Down 0.1%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $73.91 and last traded at $74.44. Approximately 52,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,055% from the average daily volume of 4,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.49.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.24.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

