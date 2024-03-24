Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives $42.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Mplx by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MPLX opened at $40.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.92. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mplx will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 89.24%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

