M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank cut its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,056,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,645,000 after purchasing an additional 595,930 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,670,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,054,000 after buying an additional 402,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,778,000 after buying an additional 55,623 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,095,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,866,000 after buying an additional 571,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 17,405.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,417,000 after buying an additional 5,243,349 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.71.

M&T Bank Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $142.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,624 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

