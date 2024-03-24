MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Up to $0.86

Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.86, but opened at $0.88. MultiPlan shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 142,072 shares traded.
MultiPlan Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $583.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.65.
MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $244.14 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 9.54%.
About MultiPlan
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.
