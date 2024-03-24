Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) versus Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Financial Survey

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) and Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Murphy Oil and Vital Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Murphy Oil
|0
|4
|6
|0
|2.60
|Vital Energy
|1
|3
|5
|0
|2.44
Murphy Oil presently has a consensus target price of $46.90, suggesting a potential upside of 5.87%. Vital Energy has a consensus target price of $59.22, suggesting a potential upside of 18.37%. Given Vital Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vital Energy is more favorable than Murphy Oil.
Risk and Volatility
Institutional & Insider Ownership
79.3% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Vital Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Vital Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Murphy Oil and Vital Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Murphy Oil
|19.12%
|13.02%
|7.06%
|Vital Energy
|44.91%
|17.60%
|7.96%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Murphy Oil and Vital Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Murphy Oil
|$3.46 billion
|1.95
|$661.56 million
|$4.22
|10.50
|Vital Energy
|$1.55 billion
|1.19
|$695.08 million
|$32.89
|1.52
Vital Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Murphy Oil. Vital Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Murphy Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
Vital Energy beats Murphy Oil on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Murphy Oil
Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
About Vital Energy
Vital Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc. in January 2023. Vital Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
