Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) versus Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Financial Survey

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Murphy Oil and Vital Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.



Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil 0 4 6 0 2.60 Vital Energy 1 3 5 0 2.44

Murphy Oil presently has a consensus target price of $46.90, suggesting a potential upside of 5.87%. Vital Energy has a consensus target price of $59.22, suggesting a potential upside of 18.37%. Given Vital Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vital Energy is more favorable than Murphy Oil.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vital Energy has a beta of 3.24, meaning that its stock price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500.

79.3% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Vital Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Vital Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy Oil and Vital Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil 19.12% 13.02% 7.06% Vital Energy 44.91% 17.60% 7.96%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Murphy Oil and Vital Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil $3.46 billion 1.95 $661.56 million $4.22 10.50 Vital Energy $1.55 billion 1.19 $695.08 million $32.89 1.52

Vital Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Murphy Oil. Vital Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Murphy Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vital Energy beats Murphy Oil on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murphy Oil



Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Vital Energy



Vital Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc. in January 2023. Vital Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

