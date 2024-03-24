My Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 619 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 11,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $910.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $942.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $743.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $258.50 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

