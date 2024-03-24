Myer Holdings Limited (MYR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

Myer Holdings Limited (ASX:MYR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.
Myer Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 599.65.
Myer Company Profile
