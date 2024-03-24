Myer Holdings Limited (MYR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

Myer Holdings Limited (ASX:MYR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.

Myer Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 599.65.

Myer Company Profile

Myer Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of offline and online department stores under the Myer brand name in Australia. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, homewares, beauty products, travel products, electrical goods, toys, and gift products. The company also provides beauty, grooming, gift registry, clothes alteration, formal hire, and breast cancer screening services; and operates in-store cafés and restaurants.

